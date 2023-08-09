The Art of War Against Subscriptions

Most of us appreciate the luxury of auto-renewals, recurring subscriptions, and free trial conversions. The FTC already has rules and regulations regarding all three of these conveniences, but they’re looking into consolidating and increasing regulations on them. If the proposed rules were to pass, companies’ ability to sell these features across all media types would be drastically changed.

Why it matters: This rule change could lead to the end of recurring subscriptions, used by consumers and small businesses alike. This would mean having to manually renew every subscription, every month. While it may not be detrimental to forget to renew your personal Spotify Premium account at the first of the month, a small business forgetting to renew their website domain subscription could have damaging results.

