The BIG Race – 5K, 10K or 25K Any Way!

Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming for the virtual BIG Race in celebration of their 50th anniversary in Wyoming by participating in a 5K, 10K, or 25K – any way on any course of your choosing and as your schedule permits. Run, walk, roll, skate, hike, bike, or row anytime now through September 15th to raise awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming.

You can log your distances in however you want, however you like to exercise. It’s the BIG Race, your K any way!

It’s a fun way to get everyone involved! Now get moving for some exercise and help raise awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming.

If you wish to participate, please register now through July 15th. Once your registration is completed, you will receive your virtual race Welcome Packet including a printable Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming BIG Race bib and instructions to complete your BIG Race.

ABOUT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF WYOMING:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming is not your typical organization. We help children realize their potential and build their futures. We nurture children and strengthen communities.

Since 1971, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming makes meaningful, professionally supported matches between adult volunteers (Bigs) and youth (Littles), ages 6 through 18. Today, you can find us igniting the potential of youth in Casper, Cheyenne, Freemont County, Laramie, Park County, Rawlins, Sheridan, and Washakie County. We continue to develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of thousands of young people in Wyoming.

Story by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming

Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

We partner with parents/guardians, volunteers and others in the community and hold ourselves accountable for each child in our program achieving: Higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships, avoidance of risky behaviors, and educational success.

For questions or more information, please contact me at Kristin@wyobbbs.org