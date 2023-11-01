The Detroit Three Strike has Hit the Brakes🚦

After a momentous six-week long strike, the United Auto Workers and General Motors have come to a tentative agreement over new labor terms. GM was the last of the Detroit Three to reach some sort of deal with the UAW, with Ford in the lead last week, and Stellanis following suit over this past weekend.

Go deeper: The deal struck includes both cost of living adjustments and 25% general pay raises and will last almost five years. This deal is much lower than what the UAW was initially asking for, but it was enough to appease the group and end the strike.