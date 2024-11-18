The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Announces the 2024 Women’s Leadership Award Nominees

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the nominees for the 2024 Women’s Leadership Award, an honor recognizing Laramie County women who embody courage, vision, and commitment. This annual award celebrates trailblazers whose influence and accomplishments have strengthened our community, inspiring others to aim higher and reach further.

Our distinguished 2024 nominees are:

These remarkable women have led with integrity, ambition, and generosity, exemplifying leadership in both their careers and our community. Their accomplishments serve as a reminder of the transformative power of vision and dedication.

At this year’s Women’s Leadership Luncheon, Stephanie Teubner, CEO and President of Blue Federal Credit Union, will present the Women’s Leadership Award to one exceptional nominee. While only one woman will receive the award, we will raise a toast to all women in leadership, honoring their essential contributions to a stronger, more empowered community and celebrating the limitless potential of women’s leadership.

Event Details:

Date : December 6, 2024

Time : 11:30 am – 1:30 pm

Location: Little America Hotel & Resort

Join us for an inspiring afternoon to honor these remarkable nominees and celebrate the achievements of women who lead with courage and resilience. Together, let’s toast to the power of women’s leadership and the impact they create every day.

For more information and to reserve your seat, please visit www.cheyennechamber.org/womensleadership.