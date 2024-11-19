Wyoming Chamber of Commerce Launches as First Statewide Chamber of Commerce

Wyoming has made history with the launch of the Wyoming Chamber of Commerce, Wyoming’s first statewide Chamber of Commerce. While numerous economic development and chamber organizations already represent thousands of local businesses, the Wyoming Chamber of Commerce unites these voices for the first time. This unified business perspective is essential for influencing policy at both state and federal levels in today’s environment.

Dale Steenbergen, President/CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is excited for the opportunities this will bring for Wyoming business.

“The Wyoming Chamber of Commerce creates a place for local chambers, economic development organizations, DDA’s, main streets, tourism associations, and business to come together to speak with one unified voice to move our state forward.”

Another prominent Chamber executive from Wyoming, Rick Lee, CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, shared his vision for the Wyoming Chamber of Commerce.

“Our objective is to strengthen the position of Wyoming in the competitive business environment. Combining the resources that each Chamber of Commerce has across the state will make us stronger individually and collectively. Wyoming will be better positioned for success as we work with elected officials and businesses as partners to advance our economic development.”

In this statewide launch, the Wyoming Chamber of Commerce has partnered with numerous local chambers and economic development associations across Wyoming, including: The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, Evanston Chamber of Commerce, Riverton Chamber of Commerce, Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce, Cody Country Chamber of Commerce, Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Basin Area/South Big Horn County Chamber of Commerce, Goshen County Chamber of Commerce, Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce, Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, Thermopolis-Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce, Glenrock Chamber of Commerce, Lovell Chamber of Commerce, Lusk Chamber of Commerce, Platte County Chamber of Commerce, Worland Chamber of Commerce, Newcastle Chamber of Commerce, Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition, Wyoming Economic Development Association (WEDA), and Cheyenne LEADS.

Furthermore, the Wyoming Chamber of Commerce has partnered with—and will continue to seek partnerships with—businesses based in and/or operating throughout the state.

By partnering with and strengthening local economic development organizations and Chambers of Commerce, the Wyoming Chamber of Commerce aims to facilitate free enterprise across the state, spearheading grassroots efforts to ensure every business in Wyoming has a level playing field and remains aware of the challenges they face. Driven by business interests, the Wyoming Chamber’s primary goal is to make Wyoming the best place in the world to live, work, and do business.

For any questions regarding membership, contact Heidi Peterson at HeidiP@wyomingchamberofcommerce.org.