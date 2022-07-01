The Nutcracker Comes to Cheyenne this December

Audiences across Cheyenne will be swept up in the magic of the season this December as Canyon Concert Ballet (CCB) brings to Cheyenne the annual classic holiday favorite, The Nutcracker – performing at the Cheyenne Civic Center. CCB will entertain communities across the region with this magical story.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 1, 2022.

ABOUT THE SHOW

On Christmas Eve, young Clara falls asleep after the family Christmas party. As the clock strikes midnight, Clara is transported to a wonderful world where toys become larger than life, her beloved Nutcracker defends her from the evil Mouse King and stunning Snowflakes dance delicately. A joyous explosion of color, set to Tchaikovsky’s inspired score, Canyon Concert Ballet’s The Nutcracker is sure to enchant audiences from the very first moment.

Canyon Concert Ballet annually brings the classic Nutcracker story to the stage entertaining all ages and bringing a little Christmas Cheer. This year will be bigger than ever, incorporating Canyon Concert Ballet’s professional company, the students from across Cheyenne and internationally renowned guest artists.

This year Canyon Concert Ballet’s new Nutcracker will take the stage under the direction of Artistic Director, Michael Pappalardo. Originally choreographed in 2017, his critically acclaimed Nutcracker brings this holiday tradition to life. This year audiences will also see some new candy characters in the Land of the Sweets, a magical new growing tree and exquisite Snow Scene.

“I am so excited to restage this magical production for the Northern Colorado and Cheyenne communities. Dancing in many versions of the Nutcracker throughout my career, I was excited to re-create this magical Christmas production for audiences,” said Artistic Director, Michael Pappalardo.

Story by the Cheyenne Civic Center