The Power of Water

Following the end of an exceptionally rainy summer, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) has officially opened up their new hydroelectric generation facility. Located at the R.L Sherard Water Treatment Plant, it’s expected to fully power the entire facility, as well as generating over $31 million in net income over a 50 year timeline.

Energy shortage has been a hot topic as of late, and this hydroelectric generation facility will be able to help out our community. Excess energy produced can power between 160 and 580 Cheyenne homes, and it will be sold to Black Hills Energy.

WY We Care: Wyoming depends heavily on coal and gas to fuel up our economy, and with the energy industry diversifying, it’s beneficial for our state to expand on what we produce. Read more about the opening of the plant and what it can do for our community.