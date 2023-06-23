The third monkey on the ramp to Noah’s ark!

Why we stand up for business.

It’s no secret to anyone that politics nowadays are challenging. There was a day in the not so distant past that Wyoming was largely immune from these challenges, but gone are the days of yore when leaders of vastly different point of views collaborated to reach consensus for the good of the people. In the middle of this melee has been the business community.

Regulation flying from the left and the right has left many who are not on the public dole for a portion of their income, i.e., business folks, to hang their heads in dismay as they struggle to pay employees and meet increasing regulatory demands.

I often get asked, “Why is the chamber inferring? The Cheyenne Chamber gets so political!”

First, understand that it’s not just our chamber. It’s lots of chambers across this country who feel the pain of their members as the government increasingly forgets the principles of capitalism that built this country. So, the result is that we stand up for our people. We stand up for the principles that we believe made America a place like no other.

Second, we will never go looking for a fight, but when our members are assaulted by the government that is supposed to empower them, it’s time for the chamber to fight for them like we are the third monkey on the ramp for Noah’s ark, and, brother, it’s starting to rain. You have a promise from us that we will stand up for you when you need us. We won’t go looking for a tussle, but, when push comes to shove, that second monkey in line better be ready to swim!