This is Me Podcast Featuring Guest, First Lady Jennie Gordon

Jennie (Muir) Gordon currently serves as First Lady of Wyoming.

Prior to that, she managed day-to-day operations at Merlin Ranch, the Gordon family’s cow-calf and heifer development operation located in Johnson County. Jennie grew up in Omaha, Nebraska until her family moved to Buffalo, Wyoming. Jennie’s father, Senior Master Sergeant Robert Muir, served in the Navy, Army and the Air Force. Jennie’s mother, Gertrude Muir, was from Austria and after surviving World War II in Vienna, she moved to the United States. She learned English and raised the family’s ten children, often with Sergeant Muir serving away from home. Four of Jennie’s siblings have served, or continue to serve, in the armed services.

The First Lady received her bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences from the University of Wyoming. She worked for 15 years as a laboratory medical technologist at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. She later served as a field service representative for Abbott Laboratories where she traveled throughout the western United States repairing and servicing laboratory equipment at hospitals, clinics and private practices.

When Governor Matthew H. Mead appointed her husband to serve as Wyoming Treasurer in 2012, Jennie took over management of the Merlin Ranch full time. The ranch has garnered national recognition for its environmental stewardship and conservation achievements, as well as efforts to promote the sale of Wyoming beef worldwide. Jennie serves on the board of the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust and is a recent graduate of the Wyoming Leadership Education and Development (L.E.A.D.) class. Governor Gordon and his wife Jennie have four grown children, Anne, Aaron with wife Megan, Bea with fiancé Austen, and Spencer with wife Sarah and their son Everett.

In October 2019 Jennie launched the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in Wyoming. The initiative works to prevent food insecurity by increasing awareness and support for the work of local anti-hunger organizations statewide. Find out more about The First Lady and her passion for the Wyoming Hunger Initiative on this episode of This is Me.

You don’t have to be the best at everything or look the best or wear the best clothes but you actually have to really care about people and have a big heart and I think you can be the best you and that’s what your family, your friends and people want is the best version of yourself. -First Lady Jennie Gordon

*biography courtesy of the Office of the First Lady

This episode was recorded prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Please visit the www.nohungerwyo.org site for information on the Covid-19 response by county.

