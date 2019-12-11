This is Me Podcast Featuring Guest, Tatum Berry

Tatum was raised in Texas and after marrying her best friend, Jeff, she has made Cheyenne her home.

The Berry’s raise cattle and they have two little girls. Tatum loves horses, rodeo, fashion and spending time with her friends and family. Tatum bravely shares her story about her past, how God has transformed her life through love and grace and how she plans to help homeless women and youth in our community.

“Slowly I was able to start forgiving myself for my past and not only forgive myself, but He started teaching me how to love myself for the person He created me to be.” -Tatum Berry

Along with four local women, Tatum helped found the non-profit organization, League of Hope. League of Hope is on a mission to help local women, teens and children that struggle with poverty, addiction, homelessness or any other obstacle keeping them from the life they deserve. Their long-term goal is to turn what was the Hitching Post Hotel into a living and rehab facility.

In 2018, Tatum created a blog titled, Tatum’s Truth, to share the story of how God changed her life.

She says, “I love sharing my story in the hopes of helping other realize God’s never ending, unconditional love and how much better life gets when you are living in a relationship with Jesus.”

Based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, This is Me Podcast is hosted by Brandi Lea Nash and Amie Lou Siemens. Inspired by the thought that women can change their lives and change the lives of others by sharing their stories instead of hiding them is the foundation of their mission. They believe that you can turn your struggle into your story. Each episode is a fun and heart-warming combination of life in the Rocky Mountain Region and features a story by a phenomenal woman. The show is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Spotify.

