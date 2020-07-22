This is Me Podcast Featuring Guest, Trista Ostrom

Trista Ostrom is a Wyoming native and graduate of the University of Wyoming where she received her Bachelor’s in Education and Masters in Curriculum and Instruction.

Trista is passionate about volunteering, civic responsibility, and making Wyoming the absolute best place to live.

“It’s so incredibly important to know where you are going but it is equally important to be flexible. Sometimes we set out to do one thing and it turns out to be different and that’s o.k. as long as we keep going,” said Ostrom.

Prior to serving as Chief of Staff for First Lady Jennie Gordon, she was the Executive Director of the Wyoming Congressional Award Council and has logged thousands of volunteer hours of her own throughout Wyoming. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Wyoming State 4-H Foundation, is a member of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Art Show Committee, and is passionate about the Wyoming Hunger Initiative. Raised by a single dad, Trista is an avid outdoors-woman, frequent domestic and international traveler, and dedicated mentor to many Wyoming teens.

WY HUNGER INITIATIVE

“I think single fathers out there, you don’t get enough credit. I think a lot of people have a lot of ideas or thoughts about what single dads are and I think they work so hard and they are such an incredible part of this world,” continued Ostrom.

This is Me Podcast is hosted by Brandi Lea Nash and Amie Lou Siemens and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The show was inspired by the thought that women can change their lives and change the lives of others by sharing their stories. They believe that you can turn your struggle into your story. The show is a fun and heart-warming combination of living in the Rocky Mountain Region and phenomenal women sharing their stories. The show is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Spotify. Do you have a story to share? Email info@thisismepodcast.com

THIS IS ME LISTEN NOW