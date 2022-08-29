This Year’s Roarin’ Boo Ball
The Leadership Cheyenne class of 2022 will hold their annual Boo Ball on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Laramie County Community College. In honor of the theme, “The Roaring 20’s”, there will be drinks and a charity casino. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the theme – from flappers to gangsters to the great Gatsby himself! Tickets for this event are $75 per person. Register now for an enjoyable evening in the 1920’s with drinking, gambling, and prizes! To register and see more information about the ball, visit the Chamber of Commerce events calendar.
Downtown Mural Project
The Roaring 20’s theme celebrates the fabulous time in history that was full of excitement, progressiveness and joy, which will be channeled through murals displayed on prized businesses in Cheyenne. Funds raised at the Boo Ball will be used to pay for four of these murals. The Leadership class of 2022 is working alongside the Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, and the mural artist to complete this project. These murals will represent the four angels of the Capitol: Truth, Justice, Courage, and Hope.
Sponsorship Opportunities
There are several sponsorship levels and options for businesses or organizations that would like to support the Boo Ball. If you are interested in sponsoring this year’s Boo Ball, information is available on the Boo Ball website. For additional assistance or further inquiries, call the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce at 307-638-3388.
Story by Leadership Cheyenne
~A program of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Cheyenne selects a diverse group of business professionals to participate in a year long program designed to promote a better understanding of the community, build and enhance leadership skills, and develop a strong network of future community leaders. Leadership Cheyenne encourages participants to share the benefit of their own experiences while they also learn from others.~