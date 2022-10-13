Three New Fire Engines for Laramie County Fire District #1

This year Laramie County Fire District #1 took ownership of 3 Rosenbauer Fire Engines to better serve the community in the Fire District #1 area. These new engines provide a blend of new and trusted fire suppression technologies as well as providing a myriad of safety features for the crews.

The purchase of 2 of the engines was made possible by a successful bond issue in 2019 by the Laramie County District #1 constituents. The bond allocated for 2 engines to be purchased, but the progressive thinking of the sitting board and the bulk order from Rosenbauer allowed for the purchase of a third engine at a significantly reduced price. The purchase and bond agreement were done by the 2019 board of directors, Randy Morris, Sheri Morris, Ben Laws, Everett Young, and Kimberly Blew. The process for these new engines was delayed due to supply chain issues and the pandemic. Delivery was delayed until May 2022. Max Fire is the Rosenbauer Dealership whom the new engines were ordered through.

The custom package includes a 1,000-gallon water tank, 1,500 gpm pump, and over 2300 ft of those. The rescue-pumper design meets all NFPA 1901 standards for hose, ladders, and speed. The engine/motor is a Cummins L9 with 450 horsepower. The design offers slide out tool trays for ease of access, organization, and safety. The VMUX system warns riders if there is a seatbelt unbuckled, a door or compartment open, as well as many other warnings to ensure maximum safety for the occupants. Each of the 4 seats is equipped with Rolltech airbags so each firefighter

is well protected. The Haas Alert System is the impact warning and camera system to assist in investigation should an accident occur.

Laramie County Fire District #1’s Fire Chief Darrick Mittlestadt said, “This was a long process and a lot of hard work to accomplish. The front-line staff as well as the command structure are very excited to welcome these new engines into our fleet. The safety features and new technologies will make us safer and more efficient in the long run. These 3 new engines also provide a consistent and safe operation for our fighters and to the community we serve.”

As a rescue-pumper, the truck has also been equipped with water rescue kits, rescue task force kits, and vehicle extrication equipment. The vehicle extrication equipment includes brand new battery powered TNT spreaders, cutters, and RAM recently purchased with the 2020 AFG Regional Grant award package.