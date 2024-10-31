TIME and Ally Financial Honor Cheyenne Dealer

The nomination of Jim Casey, president of Halladay Motors, a Buick, Cadillac, GMC, Nissan, and Subaru dealership in Cheyenne, Wyoming, for the 2025 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced by TIME.

Casey is one of a select group of 49 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 108th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 25, 2025.

The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors. The award recognizes the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Casey was chosen to represent the Wyoming Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition – one of only 49 auto dealers nominated for the 56th annual award from more than 20,000 nationwide. “We take immense pride in cultivating long-lasting relationships with customers built on trust, loyalty, and exceptional service, spanning generations,” nominee Casey said. “And our dealership’s culture is a true testament to these values as demonstrated by the longevity of our dedicated employees who have become the backbone of our success over the decades.”

Casey also sees the advantages of advocating for the auto industry and has served the Wyoming Automobile Dealers Association board as director, vice president, and currently, president.

“During my tenure with the association, I’ve had the privilege of connecting with fellow dealers and collaborating on shaping the policies and legislative initiatives that matter most to our industry,” he said. “This experience has not only deepened my understanding of key industry issues on a state and national level but has also allowed me to play a role in guiding the future direction of the automotive industry in Wyoming.”

