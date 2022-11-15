Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes

With temperatures expected to drop near zero later this week, the Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) has several recommendations to avoid the expense and inconvenience of frozen and/or broken water pipes:

Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for warm air to circulate.

Locate the furthest place where water enters the building and open the faucet just enough to allow a slow drip. This will keep water moving and reduce the chances of freezing pipes. Use a bucket to collect the water for other uses such as watering plants.

Insulate pipes that may be vulnerable to the cold or have previously been problematic.

Use “heat tape” or similar materials on exposed water pipes.

If you have an attached garage, keep its door shut. Plumbing may be routed through the unheated garage leaving it more vulnerable to freezing.

Know the location of your home or business’ water shut-off valve and test it regularly.

If you find a pipe starting to leak, turn the water off at the main valve to prevent damage to the structure. The damaged pipe will need to be repaired prior to turning the water back on. If you need assistance locating the main water valve, shutting water off to a home or business, or have any other water or sewer related emergency, please call 307.637.6471.