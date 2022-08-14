To three little pigs, Inflation seems like the big bad wolf!

Do you remember the story of the three little pigs? Two of them weren’t very smart about their construction choices, but they all must have been taught financial literacy in school because they did own a home. Housing certainly continues to plague Cheyenne as we watch millions of dollars per year drive to Colorado as citizens seek housing. Our homebuilders are working hard to fix this issue, but they have been struggling from labor shortages, supply chain issues, and rising property costs. Regardless of them trying to build with straw or brick, the market has just out paced them. I wish I could say that housing has been the only victim of inflation, but factually every business in Cheyenne has felt the lash of its whip. Currently, the “Inflation Reduction Act” has been adding to the pain. The first page of any economics book (okay, maybe page 2) would tell you that increasing taxes on business in inflationary times might be the breath that blows down the house.

Your chamber is ever vigilant in fighting these issues. Alone we can’t do much, but if we join together with communities from all over this nation to advocate for increased domestic production, work to help innovation businesses like chip manufacturers succeed, lobby to lower tax and regulatory burdens, and facilitate supply chain solutions then we can make a difference. We have to continue to work! A strong foundation and a solid economy built carefully brick by brick will end up seeing the big, bad wolf reaching for oxygen and eventually behaving like a two pack a day smoker on a fourteener. There are current challenges, but if we work together we will be just fine.

Story by Dale G. Steenbergen, President/CEO Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce