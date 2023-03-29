Tomorrow is National Walk in the Park Day
National Walk in the Park Day is Thursday, March 30. The city encourages you to stretch your legs on your favorite trail or neighborhood park. After a long, busy day, a calming and therapeutic way to relax might just be a nice, leisurely walk in the park. Taking a walk in one of Cheyenne’s beautiful parks or on the Greenway is an excellent way to clear your mind of stress, re-energize and at the same time, improve your health. You could capture a beautiful photograph, compose an original poem, or just have an uninterrupted conversation. You might even run into a familiar face to visit with! Talking a walk in the park could result in all kinds of pleasant surprises!
We wish you a wonderful Walk in the Park Day!