Trail End Open for the Season

The Kendrick Mansion at Trail End State Historic Site is opening for the 2022 season on April 1st. Located at 400 Clarendon Avenue in Sheridan, the historic mansion will be open everyday from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm through the end of May. Beginning June 1st, hours change to 9:00 am until 6:00 pm daily.

Open for self-guided tours, visitors can step back in time to experience what life was like at the mansion over 100 years ago. This year’s brand-new whole-house exhibit is called “Ranch Life, Mansion Life: The Dual Lives of the Kendrick Family.” The exhibit explores the contrasts experienced by the Kendricks who dined at the White House and vacationed overseas while also operating the OW ranch outside of Sheridan that didn’t have running water or electricity. This whole-house exhibit includes artifacts that are not often seen, including some of the family’s saddles.

Admission to Trail End is $8.00 per adult and $4.00 for Wyoming residents. As always, children 17 and under are free. For more information visit www.trailend.org or www.facebook.com/TrailEnd or call 307-674-4589.

Photo: Trail End Exterior, Trail End State Historic Site Photo Collection