Treasury warns of ‘enormous challenges’ this tax filing season that could delay refunds
Posted On January 21, 2022
Treasury Department officials on Monday said that the Internal Revenue Service will face “enormous challenges” during this year’s tax filing season, warning of delays to refunds and other taxpayer services.
In a phone call with reporters, Treasury officials predicted a “frustrating season” for taxpayers and tax preparers as a result of delays caused by the pandemic, years of budget cuts to the IRS and the federal stimulus measures that have added to the tax agency’s workload.