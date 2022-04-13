Trishaw Electric Bike Rides Coming to Cheyenne

Miles of Smiles in partnership with AARP Wyoming, Edgewood Healthcare and CaringEdge Outpatient Therapy are initiating the Cycling Without Age program in two assisted living and memory care facilities this summer. Cycling Without Age is an international effort started in Copenhagen that takes anyone with limited mobility out for free bike rides on specialized electric bikes called trishaws. These trishaws are designed for safe access to get in and out of the rickshaw with an ideal set up with passengers in front for the best view.

Volunteers will be taking the elderly residents of Sierra Hills and Aspen Wind along the Cheyenne Greenway, allowing for opportunities to get outside, share stories, and have a sense of adventure by feeling the wind in their hair. The Miles of Smiles Cheyenne Launch Ride with a resident celebrating her 94th birthday will take place on April 22 at 2 pm out of Cahill Park. The program will run throughout the summer and into the fall, weather permitting.

Kelsey Devereaux, the lead physical therapist at CaringEdge Outpatient Therapy, is the Cheyenne Captain working to seek sponsors, develop the program, and organize volunteers. She states the goal is to continue to expand the program with additional trishaws in more facilities and day programs to get all those with physical or mental challenges back on bikes. “We want to remind the community that everyone has a right to experience adventure

regardless of perceived limits such as being too old or too weak. My hope through this program is to address the system and equipment restrictions that narrow our world, to change the idea of what is possible regardless of these limitations.”

Program funding of $13,000 for the first Trishaw in Cheyenne was provided by AARP Wyoming. “We got involved with the hopes that the rides will be fun, get people enjoying the outdoors, create connections, and combat social isolation,” stated Jenn Baier, the Outreach and Local Advocacy Manager. Baier herself is signing up to volunteer and has offered partnership by assisting with volunteer recruitment amongst AARP members through the newsletter as well as other resources.

Currently the program is seeking volunteers to be cyclists. The best cyclists are good conversationalists, good listeners, and are comfortable on a bike. Training will be provided. If community members are interested in attending the Miles of Smiles Cheyenne Launch Ride on April 22 at Cahill Park to check out the program, or want to volunteer at a later date, please email/sign up here.

For more information, see contact below:

Kelsey Devereaux, Cheyenne Captain

206-914-1543

kelsey.devereaux@caringedge.com

Facebook and Instagram: milesofsmiles.cwa