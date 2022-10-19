Trunk-or-Treat Celebration with Cheyenne Police

riday, October 28 the Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) will host a Trunk-or-Treat celebration in front of the Cheyenne Public Safety Center located at 415 West 18th Street. This fun, family-friendly event will begin at 5:00 p.m. and last until 7:00 p.m. Families and friends are invited to enjoy an evening of trick-or-treating from vehicle trunks supported by police officers, Laramie County Communication Center dispatchers, and community members. The event will feature free candy, treats, music, and appearances from specialty police units – including the Laramie County/Cheyenne Police SWAT Team, K9 Unit, and more! Costumes are encouraged!

