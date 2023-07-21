The Tumble for Taco Tuesday

Cheyenne based company Taco John’s has held the trademark for the phrase “Taco Tuesday” for decades – but now it’s free game for promotions for all.

Go deeper: Competitor Taco Bell has been fighting tooth and nail for the right to use the phrase in promotions, and Taco John’s decided the millions they would have to spend to defend the trademark would be better spent elsewhere. Now we can enjoy tacos seven days a week at our local Taco John’s instead of just on Tuesdays!

