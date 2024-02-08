Home » News

Two Suspects Arrested Following Shots Fired Incidents

Shortgo Posted On February 7, 2024
0
0


On Tuesday, February 6, at approximately 8:23 p.m. Cheyenne Police  Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex near the 500 block of  Seymour Avenue. 

Residents of two units found multiple bullet holes in their homes. No injuries were reported;  however, both apartments were occupied at the time of the incident. 

Responding officers canvassed the area and found shell casings in an alley across the street. A  witness reported seeing two younger teenage males leaving the area on foot.  

Approximately three and a half hours later, at 12:11 a.m. on February 7, officers received  another report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Taft Avenue. Witnesses saw two younger males  run into an apartment building, and one was carrying a handgun. 

Officers worked to clear the area, spoke to several witnesses, and collected doorbell camera  footage that showed the two suspects running to a stairwell. Officers knocked on the two upstairs  apartment doors and received consent to search a unit. They found the bathroom door was closed  and locked. 

After issuing several verbal commands to exit, four individuals came out of the bathroom and  surrendered to officers. Two suspects matching the description of the shooters were identified as  18-year-old, Quinton Capner, of Cheyenne and a 16-year-old male of Cheyenne. Both were  detained, and a handgun was found in the bathroom they were hiding in. 

Capner was booked into the Laramie County Jail for aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit  aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and interference with a peace officer. The 16-year old was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on the same charges.




Trending Now
Stephen Newton: A Super Choice for LCSD1 Superintendent
Sydney O'Brien February 9, 2024
T-3 Days Until the 2024 Legislative Session Takes Off!
Sydney O'Brien February 9, 2024
Read Next

You are reading
Two Suspects Arrested Following Shots Fired Incidents
Share No Comment