Two Suspects Arrested Following Shots Fired Incidents

On Tuesday, February 6, at approximately 8:23 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex near the 500 block of Seymour Avenue.

Residents of two units found multiple bullet holes in their homes. No injuries were reported; however, both apartments were occupied at the time of the incident.

Responding officers canvassed the area and found shell casings in an alley across the street. A witness reported seeing two younger teenage males leaving the area on foot.

Approximately three and a half hours later, at 12:11 a.m. on February 7, officers received another report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Taft Avenue. Witnesses saw two younger males run into an apartment building, and one was carrying a handgun.

Officers worked to clear the area, spoke to several witnesses, and collected doorbell camera footage that showed the two suspects running to a stairwell. Officers knocked on the two upstairs apartment doors and received consent to search a unit. They found the bathroom door was closed and locked.

After issuing several verbal commands to exit, four individuals came out of the bathroom and surrendered to officers. Two suspects matching the description of the shooters were identified as 18-year-old, Quinton Capner, of Cheyenne and a 16-year-old male of Cheyenne. Both were detained, and a handgun was found in the bathroom they were hiding in.

Capner was booked into the Laramie County Jail for aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and interference with a peace officer. The 16-year old was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on the same charges.