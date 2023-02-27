Tyrrell Dealer Group celebrates 85 years in Cheyenne
The Tyrrell Auto Centers group of dealerships is proudly celebrating 85 years in business this month. Tyrrell was founded by Ace Tyrrell in February of 1938 right here in Cheyenne. Over the last 85 years Tyrrell Auto Centers has given back to numerous organizations and has been a key staple business to the community of Cheyenne. Most notably the “Chevrolet Cheyenne” pickup trucks were named to honor the dealer back in the 1970’s, and in 2002 the Olympic torch was ran through the City of Cheyenne and made a stop at Tyrrell Chevrolet while on its way to Salt Lake City.
Today the dealership is owned and operated by Brian Tyrrell who is the 3rd generation owner and his son, Dallas Tyrrell, who is the 4th generation. When interviewed about the dealership’s lasting success here in Cheyenne, Dallas said, “It’s a true honor to be here in Cheyenne following in the footsteps of my great grandfather, Ace; my Grandfather, William; and my father, Brian. I very much so am looking forward to our next 85 years.”