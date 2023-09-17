UAW Strike: Driving Change Across the Country 🚘

It’s official – the United Auto Workers (UAW) are on strike against the “Detroit Three” — Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis. The UAW has been threatening to strike if a new labor contract deal wasn’t agreed upon for some time, and today they made that threat a reality. This strike will have widely reaching consequences impacting not only the Detroit Three and UAW members, but families and businesses across America as well.

Why it matters: While Cheyenne is far from Detroit (1,227 miles to be exact), our community is not exempt from the effects of this strike. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has written an analysis of the expected impacts it could have on our country. The Detroit Three have business connections across the country that will be negatively affected, including dealerships, manufacturing plants, suppliers, labs and more.