UAW Strike Still Speeding Along

The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis (the Detroit Three) has been going on for three weeks tomorrow. The strike began because an agreement couldn’t be reached on new terms for a labor contract deal, and since then, it has only expanded. Around 25,000 workers, which makes up 17% of the UAW, are on strike. Originally, the UAW asked for a 40% pay increase and for adjustments to pension and health care plans.

By the numbers: According to Anderson Economic Group, this strike is dealing major damage, causing $3.95 billion in economic losses in only the first two weeks. The Detroit Three is lashing back, and around 3,780 employees have been laid off during the strike. With both the UAW and Detroit Three feeling losses, the strike may come to a result soon.

