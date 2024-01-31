Home » Business

Unions had Historically High Strikes and Historically Low Participation in 2023

Sydney O'Brien Posted On January 31, 2024
0
0


From the UAW Strike to the Kaiser healthcare strike, 2023 was a historic year for unions. Despite their prominent position in the headlines, union membership as a percentage of the workforce hit a record low in 2023, sitting at only 10% according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics’ annual membership report.

When it comes to union membership rate, government work , sitting at 32.5%, was much higher than private sector members, which had only a 6.0% rate. The private sector rate remains the same as in 2022, but 6.0% is still the lowest historical private sector union membership rate. While unions were big in the media, their relative rates were dwindling.




Trending Now
Can your Charitable Donations claim Tax Deductions?
Shortgo January 31, 2024
Unions had Historically High Strikes and Historically Low Participation in 2023
Sydney O'Brien January 31, 2024
Read Next

You are reading
Unions had Historically High Strikes and Historically Low Participation in 2023
Share No Comment