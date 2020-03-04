UniWyo Federal Credit Union Opens Cheyenne Location

There has been an abundance of activity off of Yellowstone in the old Sutherland’s shopping center. Some of this activity has been the recent build of the UniWyo Cheyenne Branch (5249 Yellowstone Road.)

Last year, UniWyo Federal Credit Union announced its recent purchase of the Great Harvest Building off of Yellowstone. This will be the first UniWyo location in the City of Cheyenne. They pride their business on their “Hometown Values” and have built their business up to serve a worldwide customer base and have been operative for over 60 years, allowing them to develop lifelong relationships. The actual credit union was started by nine University of Wyoming employees and has since grown to have over 28,000 members and is a premier financial institution in the State of Wyoming. What makes the company so unique though is its tie to the University of Wyoming. They even have the famous bucking horse as their logo, and brand icon. It is a clear example that Wyoming pride runs deep and the opportunities are limitless.

With the credit union structure, UniWyo is not keeping their profits but steward their funds to worthy causes and non-profits. They have a solid commitment to supporting their community and this funding goes beyond just serving the University of Wyoming. They support the University but they also have supported the Hospice of Laramie, Albany County 4-H, the local community hospital, United Way and so much more.

UniWyo is celebrating their opening with a Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, March 5 at 4 pm.

