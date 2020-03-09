Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week

Sofia Fitzpatrick, who is an eighth-grade student at Carey Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 9.

According to members of the selection committee, “She is a solid student, a hard worker with exceptional abilities in a variety of arts and the model of a kind student.”

Fitzpatrick is a strong academic student with straight A’s in almost all of her classes. She has taken all honors courses and is an AVID student. During her seventh-grade year at Carey, she started the Kindness Club and continues to provide a positive example to her classmates.

Fitzpatrick plays violin and harp in the Carey orchestra and is a member of the Cheyenne Youth Symphony. During her spare time, she is a dancer at the En Avant Dance Studio.

“The difference she makes in classes and in the school is evident,” members of the selection committee said.