UniWyo to Host Cheyenne Community Appreciation

The local Cheyenne community welcomed UniWyo with open arms, and now the credit union wants to say thank you. UniWyo Credit Union will host a Cheyenne Community Appreciation event on Saturday, October 2 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at their branch located at 5249 Yellowstone Road.

“We have been so fortunate to expand to Cheyenne to better serve our members located here,” said Robert Trevizo, UniWyo Cheyenne Branch Manager. “We’ve met and connected with so many amazing people, and this event is a way to say thank you for welcoming us to Cheyenne.”

The event will feature family-friendly fun for all ages. Adults will enjoy giveaways and a tour of the building, while the younger crowd can play in a bounce house, have a cookie, and get a balloon animal. The Wyoming Air National Guard will also be on-site with military vehicles.

UniWyo’s Cheyenne branch opened in February 2020 after 18 months of renovations to turn the location into a credit union. The full-service branch includes an interactive lobby, private meeting space, and a coin machine inside, while the exterior has drive-thru access, an ATM, and a night depository.

“We truly believe in bettering people’s lives through all that we do, no matter how big or small the impact may be,” said Dave Krause, President of UniWyo. “Whether you’re a member of UniWyo or not, we invite you to come and enjoy the day with us.”

Krause explained the property was chosen because of the location and ability to have a drive-thru. The building was originally built by Dairy Queen in 1984 and was most recently a Great Harvest Bread Company before UniWyo took ownership of the vacant building.

Follow UniWyo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more details on the event.