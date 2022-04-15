Home » Community

Urban Forestry to Spray Spruce Trees In City Parks and Properties

Shortgo Posted On April 15, 2022
0
0


Crews from the City of Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division will begin spraying spruce trees on Tuesday, April 19 to prevent ips beetle infestation at several City parks and City-owned properties.

Spruce trees will be treated on calm days to minimize drift. Crews will need to spray the entire trunk and larger branches with an insecticide.

Residents are asked to stay away from spraying crews and avoid parking vehicles adjacent to trees being sprayed. Crews may have to close off parking spaces and sidewalks to give themselves adequate space to work.

If you have questions about the spraying operations or to learn more about spruce ips beetle, contact Urban Forestry at 637-6428.




Trending Now
Wyoming State Parks partners with Latino Outdoors to host Curt Gowdy State Park event
Shortgo April 19, 2022
Three Priorities to Keep America’s Innovative Edge
Shortgo April 18, 2022
Read Next

You are reading
Urban Forestry to Spray Spruce Trees In City Parks and Properties
Share No Comment