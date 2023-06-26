USAF Academy Band to present free concert at Lions Park Amphitheater

The USAF Academy Band will present a free concert titled “The Sounds of Liberty” in honor of Independence Day at the Lions Park Amphitheater in Cheyenne, WY on Sunday, July 2nd at 2:00pm. The concert will feature patriotic favorites and highlight the contributions of Service Members, both past and present, as well as include favorites in the genres of jazz, pop, classical, and more. This concert is free and open to the public, and will take place outdoors.

As one of only two Air Force premier bands and the only Department of Defense premier band located west of the Appalachian Mountains, the USAF Academy Band provides year-round support to the United States Air Force Academy and the more than 4,000 cadets in the cadet wing, helping develop outstanding leaders of character who will serve our country as officers in the United States Air Force and United States Space Force. The Academy Band maintains a rigorous performance schedule in support of Cadet and Air Force troop morale, recruiting and community outreach. For over 60 years, the Academy Band has used the power of music to inspire Air Force personnel and the nation they serve, produce innovative musical programs and products, and communicate Air Force excellence to millions around the globe.

The USAF Academy Band appears on behalf of Lieutenant General Richard Clark, Superintendent, USAF Academy. For press inquires, please contact TSgt Nicole Frankel with the contact information found above.