It’s Time to Develop EUL Housing in Cheyenne

A low-cost housing alternative for local men and women in uniform will be developed by Coldwell Banker on FE Warren AFB, outside the perimeter fence. After 13 years of advocating and negotiating this project, your Cheyenne Chamber is excited for this new development.

“We are hopeful that the Enhanced Use Lease will help us facilitate our men and women in uniform and our community. We look forward to helping the project reach fruition,” said Dale Steenbergen, President and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.

A Few Bricks Shy

Your Cheyenne Chamber conducted a housing study in 2019, and at the time, we needed 3,000 homes to catch up with demand. Today, the shortage is even greater. Currently, many of our military members traipse off to the northern front range for a place to live; which is truly a disservice to those who serve in our military, and truly a financial loss for our community.

Housing, in general, is a significant issue for Cheyenne. Your Cheyenne Chamber continues to believe that our ongoing housing issue is one of the most important economic development priorities we can tackle if we want Cheyenne and Laramie County to have a successful financial future.

Partnership with F.E. Warren AFB

The Enhanced Use Lease (EUL) development is a ±74-acre contiguous parcel on F.E. Warren AFB. The property is located outside the base perimeter fence in the area of Old Happy Jack Road.

The program is a non-Federal Acquisition Regulation real estate transaction executed in accordance with U.S. codes. This means it is a lease agreement between the Air Force and developers to create mutually-beneficial commercial projects on non-excess and underutilized Air Force property.

How To Change The World

Your Cheyenne Chamber is on the frontlines of this issue, working with nation-wide partners and meeting with your representatives to get the job done. Learn more about our work at CheyenneChamber.org, or call 307-638-3388 to find out how you can support our mission and protect Wyoming’s future.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Story by J. Elizabeth Bennett

Elizabeth Bennett serves the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She is passionate about working with the diverse communities in Cheyenne and creating accessible communications material that engages our chamber members.