Vendors now Being Accepted for Superday 2022

The City of Cheyenne’s Community Recreation & Events (CRE) Department is accepting registration forms for food vendors, community vendors, tournaments, and activities during Superday 2022! The application links can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org/Superday and at the links below.

For more information about registration forms or event details, please contact Lauren Boothe at lboothe@cheyennecity.org or call 307-757-7166. Completed applications can be filled out online or mailed to respective Superday chairmen. Instructions and addresses can be found on individual forms.

Superday is an annual celebration which serves to kick off July as National Parks & Recreation Month to promote a greater awareness of the value and availability of recreation and leisure activities, and to get people active.

Superday 2022 will be held in south Lions Park on Saturday, June 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. We are excited to let the community know the event will be hosted on the south end of Lions Park to highlight the Botanic Gardens, Urban Forestry, and space for sports activities. The event will showcase some wonderful entertainment, demonstrations, recreation activities, family sports, and our amazing exhibition of food and beverage vendors.

The Superday schedule and additional details will be posted on the CheyenneRec Facebook page and at www.CheyenneRec.org when information is finalized.