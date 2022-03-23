VENTURE from North Star: Your Guiding Light for Workforce
Story by J. Elizabeth Bennett, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce
As part of our ongoing dedication to developing talent in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the Front Range, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is spearheading and facilitating a variety of internships for students and externships for educators.
The goal of VENTURE is to provide hands-on experience and opportunities for skill development to educators and students.
VENTURE is focused on increasing the number of students completing high-quality career development opportunities and facilitating learning pathways that align with the needs of industry. This includes working with education partners to support students in completing industry recognized credentials, attaining early post-secondary credit, and participating in capstone work-based learning experiences, such as internships and pre-apprenticeships. In addition, VENTURE supports educator professional development by partnering to provide externship experiences for teachers and counselors.
With VENTURE, employers have the opportunity to provide time and resources to help high school students become career and college ready, allowing Wyoming’s growing labor demand to benefit from a qualified workforce.
Businesses are encouraged to sign-up for VENTURE partnership opportunities.
North Star: Your Guiding Light
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has created the North Star initiative to focus on making intentional progress as a business community. Our goal is to ensure our workforce is competitive on a National and Global level. The Chamber’s workforce projects reflect our dedication to pursuing solutions that ensure Wyoming has the right skills for the jobs of today and tomorrow, and that our economy has the skilled workforce it needs to grow.