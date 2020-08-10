Vitalant to host Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive

Cheyenne and Casper’s police, fire and EMS departments are competing for bragging rights to see which organization can bring in the most life-saving blood donations in this year’s “Guns n’ Hoses” blood drive competition Tuesday, August 11 through Saturday, August 15.

Donors will have the chance to cast their vote in honor of their first responder of choice, while transforming the lives of patients in need at the Vitalant Casper and Cheyenne donation centers.

Donations can be made at Vitalant’s Cheyenne donation center (112 E. Eighth Ave.) during the following days and times:

Tuesday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 12: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, August 13: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, August 14 – Saturday, August 15: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In addition to making a lifesaving donation, all successful donations will be tested for COVID-19 Antibodies to see if donors are eligible to donate convalescent plasma and help those currently fighting COVID-19. Vitalant asks that community members only donate if they are feeling well and healthy!

All participating donors will receive a free “Guns n’ Hoses” T-shirt while supplies last.

To make an appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 307-638-3326 in Cheyenne or 307-237-2328 in Casper. At this time, all donors and staff are required to wear a face covering. Appointments are preferred, walk-ins welcome.

