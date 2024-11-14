Well, Well, Well…Will Wyoming be Seeing Higher Oil Production?

Wyoming is widely known for our high energy production, with oil and gas standing out as some of our state’s most valuable energy exports. But traditionally, oil wells only release about 10-15% of the resources within, leaving a substantial 85% locked in the rock. For decades, the oil and gas industry has sought ways to tap into this unused potential—and Wyoming may soon be at the forefront of those solutions.

Drilling deeper: Just a few weeks ago, we highlighted how ThermoFisher is working on advanced extraction methods in partnership with the University of Wyoming’s Center for Innovation for Flow Through Porous Media, and were backed by substantial investment from the Wyoming Legislature. Now, more companies with innovative extraction technologies, like Shale Ingenuity and Locus Bio-Energy, are also setting their sights on Wyoming. Shale Ingenuity is bringing an improved extraction process to Wyoming’s oil fields this January, while Locus Bio-Energy has developed a biological agent that boosts production in oil and gas wells by an average of 30%. These cutting-edge advancements could empower Wyoming to tap into previously unreachable resources, ensuring our place as a national energy leader.

WY We Care: Wyoming sits at the heart of America’s energy landscape, with oil being a cornerstone of both our economy and national energy supply. As we face a global energy crisis, it’s clear that Wyoming’s role is more important than ever. Not only is oil one of our state’s largest industries—creating jobs, funding infrastructure, and supporting communities—but it also plays a pivotal part in stabilizing energy costs and maintaining reliable access to power.

The Wyoming Chamber of Commerce is actively working to help find and support solutions to our global energy crisis. Innovations like these not only boost Wyoming’s economy, but also position our state as a leader in global energy. We’ll be keeping a close eye on these advancements, so check in with us for future updates!