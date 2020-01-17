West Edge Collective Receives Beautification Award

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet Committee presented West Edge Collective with a Business Beautification Award for their office located at 707 W. Lincolnway.

Chad Willett, owner of West Edge Collective, shared he wanted to do something different and creative for the West Edge of Cheyenne. Their new building radiates creativity and innovation.

What really makes West Edge Collective unique is their utilization of recycled materials. Willett explained the office space allows the team to work creatively and collaborate with their community.

Willett is a self-proclaimed “salvage guy” and aspires to make the most out of used materials. From teal storage container office spaces, to a striking 1964 Corvair Van chandelier (he dubs “the Vandelier”) hanging from the ceiling – this is very evident when walking into the building. Even the stairs and hand rails are crafted from reclaimed metal and wood. Willett shared he worked closely with Justin Larson from VFLA Architects to design and construct the build.

West Edge Collective is a local marketing company focused on helping their clients grow using modern technologies. According to West Edge, “growth” is about showing ongoing results to specific goals. 95% of their clientele is based in Wyoming – Willett emphasized the importance of giving back to the community that has supported their business throughout the years.

This award recognizes businesses going above and beyond by investing in physical improvements to their location.

Congratulations to the following finalists of the Beautification Award:

Want to nominate a business for the next award? Contact the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet Committee.

