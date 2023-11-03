Westbound Central Avenue to close at Yellowstone Road

Plan on driving to work in the next week? As work continues on concrete repairs, all westbound lanes of Central Avenue will close at Yellowstone Road beginning Thursday, Nov. 2, and will remain closed for 5-7 days.

Currently, southbound traffic on Yellowstone Road cannot turn west onto Central Avenue, and this change will also prohibit turns from northbound Yellowstone Road/Central Avenue. Traffic wanting to access Interstate 25 should use Pershing Boulevard or Vandehei Avenue. Access to Central Avenue from Kennedy Road, the Airport Golf Club, or Walker Road will not be affected.

The closure is part of a concrete repair project at the intersection of Yellowstone Road and Central Avenue. The project remains on schedule.