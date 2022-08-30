Western Credit Union Named one of the Best Credit Unions In US
Cheyenne’s own Western Vista Credit Union has been recognized on the Best Credit Unions to Work For list, making the top 70 in the nation. Western Vista was placed at number 55 on the list, demonstrating what a great work environment employees have. Winners on this list were selected from the results of two employee surveys, one evaluating employee satisfaction and the other evaluating the unique employee perks of each credit union. Western Vista employees scored their workplace highly on the surveys, earning their credit union a national ranking.
About Western Vista Credit Union
Western Vista Credit Union has two locations in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and employs 53 people. CEO and President Steven Leafgreen is heavily involved with the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, and employees are actively involved in Chamber programs like Action and Advocacy that work to support business in Wyoming.
Western Visa works hard to ensure that they have a good workspace for their employees. They have an incentive program where “Cowboy Cash” is given to employees for outstanding work, which can be used to purchase raffle tickets for prizes. They also give their employees a voice in the business, holding small group listening sessions where feedback is given to the executive team. Innovative strategies like these set Western Vista apart from other workplaces, which earned them a spot as one of the best credit unions to work for in the United States.