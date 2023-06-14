What Does Servant Leadership Look Like?
Do you have the courage, heart, and brains to prove there’s no place like Cheyenne? Members of your business community will gather on June 23 to celebrate our servant leaders that make the region a great place to live, work, and do business.
WY We Care
Your Cheyenne Chamber’s efforts have been recognized and requested by business organizations across this state and across our nation. We now represent the Wyoming Retail Association and manage a statewide coalition of chambers to achieve an exceptional business climate in our state. In fact, our business coalition has over 7,000 businesses under our tent and we are the largest grassroots business voice in Wyoming. Your chamber continues to implement our guiding principles everytime we attend city council, visit with state leaders, or host our DC Fly-in.
Our business community exemplifies the courage, heart, and brains required to set Cheyenne apart. Together with your Cheyenne Chamber, we work everyday to prove there’s no place like Cheyenne.
Doing the Big Work
Building Wyoming’s Future takes the right people willing to put in the work on behalf of Cheyenne. The Cheyenne business community strives to build a great future for our community and our region. Join us as we celebrate these organizations that embrace a servant leadership approach to their work, and better our entire community because of their efforts.
The Chamber Spirit Award recognizes someone who genuinely embodies servant leadership. These nominees are all highly engaged individuals who are active in the Chamber and within the community. Nominated for this year’s Chamber Spirit Award:
- Bailey Nowak: Bailey is a member of many organizations and is always the first to volunteer to help projects that benefit others.
- Tara Nelson: Tara goes to every event for the community. She donates both her time and money, and gives 100% to the betterment of Cheyenne.
- Bob Moen: Bob is an invaluable and dedicated member of the community. He spreads kindness wherever he goes, and spends countless hours working on behalf of our community. His work with the Chamber of Commerce alone has been hugely impactful as he is willing to get down and dirty in the name of a better future for Cheyenne. Anyone who has met Bob is well aware of his congenial attitude and willingness to help with even the smallest parts of the day.
“It’s not hard to have chamber spirit when we have such a wonderful chamber, community and business development,” said Tara Nelson. “Thriving businesses contribute to the strength of our community. It signifies that my mission and values align closely with those of the chamber. It is also meaningful as I strive to be a role model for my daughter, showcasing the importance of making a difference and actively participating in building a strong and successful community for generations to come.”
How To Change The World
Your Cheyenne Chamber is on the frontlines of this issue, working with nation-wide partners and meeting with your representatives to get the job done. Learn more about our work at CheyenneChamber.org, or call 307-638-3388 to find out how you can support our mission and protect Wyoming’s future.