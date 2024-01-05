Who’s the next BIG WYO winner?

Each year, the Wyoming Hospitality and Travel Coalition is proud to present the BIG WYO Award to a private sector individual who has done an outstanding job promoting hospitality and tourism for the State of Wyoming.

The awards committee made up of past BIG WYO winners and members of the WHTC Executive Committee, selects the winner. Nominations for the 2024 award are currently being accepted. Just send an email with a brief paragraph of why you are nominating the individual and include some of their accomplishments. Nominees do not have to be employed in restaurants, lodging properties, destination marketing organizations, etc. but can be any person who has made significant contributions to the tourism and hospitality industry in Wyoming. Please e-mail nominations to Chris Brown at chris@wyohtc.org Deadline for nominations is January 9, 2024.

We look forward to celebrating the 2024 BIG WYO Award winner at the 2024 Wyoming Governor’s Hospitality and Tourism Convention on February 25-27, 2024 at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne!