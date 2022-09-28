Whose Jersey Will You Put On?

You experience it each fall –

The uniquely American phenomenon known as football season. I am hoping that the events across the pond the last couple of weeks have not impacted your sensitivities so much that you think a football is round, the goal has a net, and pitch means anything to you besides baseball. No.

I’m talking about: Pigskin, The Gridiron, Friday Night Lights, and all the other truly American characteristics of one of the greatest games on planet earth.

Regardless of if you cheer for the Wyoming Cowboys, the Denver Broncos, or the Baylor Bears (I’m allowed my daughter goes to school there) – Football is the iconic sport of America. From stories like Rudy to Everyone’s All American, it is a great part of our American tapestry. So – Wear your team jersey, Scream your heart out, and Celebrate fall with this great sport!

I was at a meeting this week that used football as an analogy for politics and I think the sentiments were worth sharing:

Today’s environment has everyone recruiting OUR businesses to put on “THEIR” jersey.

THE PROBLEM IS –

The jerseys represent some high-minded, divisive, political goal The jerseys do little for the business folks who are being begged to join a side.

The problem really gets tough when the issues start throwing the ball down the field. Using a different football context, it might be said that:

“American politics used to be played between the 40-yard lines.”

Both teams slugged it out in the middle of the field, advancing modestly but always playing near the middle of the field. Life has certainly changed! Now it is: “Goal Line or Nothing,” and the result is…Well, you know what the result is: Gridlock.

The government types win, business loses, and, to add insult to injury, they must pay for everyone’s proverbial ticket.

Since the 1600s, Chambers have been the “Home Team.” In Cheyenne’s case: we have been your Home Team since 1907. Frankly, it’s what makes Chambers – in particular, YOUR Chamber of Commerce – special.

We don’t pick a team. We don’t cheer for one side or the other. We fight for you, and we promise to keep it that way.

When it’s 4th and long and we need a miracle to win the game for business: SIGN US UP.

When your back is up against the goal line, we are worn out, and you’re defending it for all you’re worth: COUNT US IN.

When the items that are important to business and community and workforce are on the line: WE ARE THERE.

If you’re looking for folks to join in your hyper-partisan antics: FORGET IT. We are heading to the locker room.

It’s a raucous game of government and regulations that is being played today. Business seems to get the penalty flag when the far left and far right go at it. Don’t despair. No matter what trick play is being run, we will be there with you in the trenches. We aren’t the only team in town, but we are proud to be YOUR Home Team, and we promise to defend your business whenever and wherever we can.

YOUR Chamber of Commerce

Dale Steenbergen | President | CEO