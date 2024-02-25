Will the FRA Choo-Choo-Choose Cheyenne as a Passenger Train Destination? 🚂

All aboard – Cheyenne might be a part of three new passenger rail routes, according to a study from The Federal Railroad Administration. The study, which the FRA is required to perform as part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is an early step in the planning process for the return or expansion of long-distance train service. The FRA is examining previous Amtrak routes discontinued in 1997 and evaluating new routes in underserved areas of the country.

Of the 15 corridors across the U.S. identified in the study, three would restore service to Cheyenne:

A Los Angeles-to-Denver route via Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Rock Springs, and Cheyenne;

A Minneapolis-to-Denver route via Sioux Falls, Rapid City, and Cheyenne; and

An El Paso-to-Billings route following much of the Interstate 25 corridor, including Cheyenne.

With the work being done on Front Range Passenger Rail, Cheyenne has been working its way onto the passenger train map, and the added FRA routes will add even further levels of connection. This is great news for our economy, as these trains will bring in business from people across the country that might not have had Cheyenne as a destination otherwise.