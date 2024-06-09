Working on the Wyoming Workforce

With the summer season swinging in and spring stepping out, it’s a great time to step back and look at the current state of our Wyoming work force. Compared to the rest of the country, Wyoming is experiencing a severe worker shortage, with only 46 workers available for every 100 job openings. As of recently, there are 19,000 job openings across the state, and only 8,739 unemployed workers. The rest of the numbers don’t look too sunny either:

Labor Force Participation Rate: 64.5

Unemployment Rate: 2.9

Quit Rate: 3.1

Hiring Rate: 4.5