Wyoming Chamber of Commerce Joins Forces with U.S. Chamber to Advocate for Pro-Growth Tax

Recently, your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce joined over 500 other chambers and associations representing all sectors of the U.S. economy across all 50 states in calling on the next Congress and administration to prevent tax increases on American families and businesses and instead protect American paychecks by pursuing a pro-growth agenda that will foster capital investment, job creation, and higher wages. Without congressional action, American families, workers, and businesses will be hit with the largest tax increase in American history at the end of next year.

What they’re saying: The letter, which can be found here, is just one step in an intensive advocacy blitz from chambers across the country to support a pro-growth tax code that builds a robust economy that benefits all Americans. Wyoming Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Dale Steenbergen shared his thoughts on this initiative:

“It’s imperative for the future of free enterprise in this nation and in our great state that we support, promote, and advocate for pro growth tax policy in our country.”