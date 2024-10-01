Student Debt is Coming Back to Bite American Credit
Americans who’ve fallen behind on student loan payments in the post-pandemic years will soon see their delinquency reflected in their credit scores.
Why it matters: This affects access to credit, crucial amid inflation and a cooling labor market.
-
Repayment on many student loans resumed in October 2023 after a pandemic-era reprieve.
-
The White House extended a moratorium last year, preventing missed payments from appearing on credit reports. That safeguard ends next month.
The big picture: A large share of student debtors, about 10 million borrowers, were behind on payments in late January.
-
Those most affected are likely to be women, Black and Hispanic Americans, and adults in their 30s and 40s.