Student Debt is Coming Back to Bite American Credit

Americans who’ve fallen behind on student loan payments in the post-pandemic years will soon see their delinquency reflected in their credit scores.

Why it matters: This affects access to credit, crucial amid inflation and a cooling labor market.

Repayment on many student loans resumed in October 2023 after a pandemic-era reprieve.

The White House extended a moratorium last year, preventing missed payments from appearing on credit reports. That safeguard ends next month.

The big picture: A large share of student debtors, about 10 million borrowers, were behind on payments in late January.

Those most affected are likely to be women, Black and Hispanic Americans, and adults in their 30s and 40s.