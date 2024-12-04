Wyoming Chambers Fight Back Against Government Overreach

Another unlawful rule has been swiftly struck down in the courts—this time concerning employee overtime. The proposed rule significantly expanded overtime eligibility, creating a substantial cost burden for employers, especially small businesses. Originally implemented on July 1st, it allowed employees earning $43,888 in certain roles to qualify for overtime, with plans to raise the cap to $58,656 in January—the largest increase in decades. However, with the court’s intervention, the cap reverts to $35,568, the threshold set in 2019. For many employers, this ruling comes as a relief.

Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and several local and state chambers, successfully helped block the proposed overtime cap increase. This rule would have significantly raised costs for businesses and serves as yet another example of the burdensome government intervention we work tirelessly to prevent. Rest assured, we’ll continue to monitor developments on regulations like these and keep you informed every step of the way.