Wyoming Day to be Celebrated at National Western Stock Show

Wyoming Day, an annual event at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, is Saturday, Jan. 25

Wyoming citizens and elected officials will be recognized during the Wyoming Day afternoon rodeo.

In celebration of this event, the Wyoming Stock Growers Association (WSGA) has arranged for a bus to transport the public to the event. Attendance is open to everyone with only 40 tickets available.

The bus will leave the WSGA Office Complex (113 E. 20th St, Cheyenne) at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 25. Participants may also make their own travel arrangements and meet the group at National Western.

Wyoming Day schedule:

Meet at WSGA office for coffee and pastries (113 E. 20th Street, Cheyenne, WY)

Group Bus leaves from Cheyenne to travel to Denver

VIP luncheon at the National Western Club

Touring the Stock Show and trade show

Wyoming Day Rodeo

Dinner at Nordy’s BBQ in Loveland

Bus trip back to Cheyenne

Registration is due by 5:00pm on Friday, Jan. 17. Visit www.wysga.org to register. Registration for the full day, including the bus trip, is $120. Registration for the lunch and rodeo only is $65. For more information, contact Olivia Sanchez at the WSGA office at 307-638-3942 or olivia@wysga.org.