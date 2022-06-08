Wyoming Democratic State Convention June 11 in Rock Springs

The Wyoming Democratic Party will hold their State Convention on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in Rock Springs.

Wyoming Democratic Party Chair Joe Barbuto said the following:

“I am excited to welcome Democrats from across the state to my hometown. Rock Springs is a hard-working community that was built on the dreams and hopes of people who came here in search of freedom and opportunity–ideals that Wyoming Democrats continue to celebrate and fight for today.”

At the convention, county leaders from around the state will conduct the party’s business. Business this year will include establishing an updated party platform and considering by-laws.

What: WDP State Convention

When: 9:00am Saturday, June 11, 2022

Where: The Theater at Western Wyoming Community College 2500 College Drive

Rock Springs, Wyoming

Story by the Wyoming Democratic Party